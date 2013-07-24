Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Mango Ice Pops

Need a low-cal and healthy way to cool down this summer? Try these strawberry-mango ice pops, which have just 52 calories per pop.

They're simple to make--in fact the hardest part is letting them sit in the freezer without caving in and trying one before they're ready!

Just drop strawberry slices into each cavity of a 10-pop mold. Blend mango and sugar in a food processor until smooth, and then pour in the nectar. Put the mango mixture over the strawberries to fill each cavity, add sticks, and freeze for 8 to 12 hours.

Mangoes are a great source of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as fiber. With only four all-natural ingredients, this is a great recipe for the whole family.

Ingredients: Strawberries, mango, sugar, mango nectar.

Try this recipe: Strawberry-Mango Ice Pops

Read more: