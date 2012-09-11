Recipe of the Day: Spinach, Pear, and Goat Cheese Salad With Pecans

Although pears taste great at any time of the year, they're especially fresh and juicy in season, which starts in late summer or fall (depending on the variety). So now is the perfect time for this salad, which is a delicious combination of Bosc pears, goat cheese, fresh spinach, and pecans.

Cooking brings out the sweetness of pears, which makes this salad extra tasty. You start by lightly toasting the pecans, and setting them aside. Then, add 2 teaspoons canola oil to the same skillet, and add the pears. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cook for 5 minutes or until lightly browned, and then set aside.

Add the minced shallot, salt, and pepper. Stir 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add apple juice, cider vinegar, and mustard. When the dressing is ready, combine with all the remaining ingredients, including fresh spinach. Top with goat cheese and pecans.

Ingredients: pecans, canola oil, Bosc pears, brown sugar, minced shallot, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, apple juice, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, baby spinach, goat cheese



