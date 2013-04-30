Recipe of the Day: Spicy Chopped Chicken Salad

This salad recipe, straight from the kitchen of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is low in calories, high in nutrients, and delicious.

We love using Greek yogurt in place of fatty condiments like mayo and sour cream. And in this recipe, Greek yogurt is mixed with red wine vinegar, tomatoes, chile, and cayenne to create a light and tasty dressing you'll want to make and keep bottled in your refrigerator.

The fresh ingredients like cucumbers, red onion, cornichons (a savory pickled cucumber), and sundried tomatoes add flavor, but not calories to this salad, which has only 10 grams of fat.

Whip up this two step, tasty meal tonight!

Try this recipe: Spicy Chopped Chicken Salad

