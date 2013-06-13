Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Tartines with Slaw

Tartines are great because you can get more flavor with less bread than with a regular sandwich. In this summery tartine, a creamy slaw is topped with freshly grilled shrimp.

It's perfect for a light lunch or snack and one tartine has 192 calories and 7 grams of fat. To lower the amount of fat, use low-fat mayo or substitute mayo for Greek yogurt, which has more protein for less fat and calories.

Ingredients: mayonnaise, reduced-fat sour cream, shallot, dill pickle relish, fresh tarragon, large shrimp, olive oil, salt, pepper, baguette, coleslaw.

Try this recipe: Shrimp Tartines with Slaw

Read more: