Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Tacos with Lime Crema

This tasty dish contains shrimp, chili powder, cumin, and diced red onion. But the best part may be the lime crema, which is made with reduced-fat sour cream and fresh lime juice.

Just saute the shrimp with the chili powder and cumin for three minutes, and toss with lime juice when done.

Fill warmed corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, shrimp, and finely diced red onion. Top with lime crema and enjoy!

This dish is perfect for busy weeknights when you need a quick and healthy meal.

Try this recipe: Shrimp Tacos with Lime Crema