Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Make your weekend breakfast special with this irresistible recipe for lemon-ricotta pancakes. Creamier and zestier than your average pancake, the part-skim ricotta cheese and lemon peel are mixed right into the batter. You won't believe how good they are until you try them.

Two medium-sized pancakes have 300 calories, and 7 grams of fat. They also deliver 13 grams of protein. (Check out more high-protein breakfasts, here!)

Easy to make, pair them with ripe fruit and you'll be energized and ready to enjoy the weekend.

Ingredients: all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, eggs, lemon peel, part-skim ricotta cheese, salad oil

