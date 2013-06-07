Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Make your weekend breakfast special with this irresistible recipe for lemon-ricotta pancakes. Creamier and zestier than your average pancake, the part-skim ricotta cheese and lemon peel are mixed right into the batter. You won't believe how good they are until you try them.
Two medium-sized pancakes have 300 calories, and 7 grams of fat. They also deliver 13 grams of protein. (Check out more high-protein breakfasts, here!)
Easy to make, pair them with ripe fruit and you'll be energized and ready to enjoy the weekend.
Ingredients: all-purpose flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, eggs, lemon peel, part-skim ricotta cheese, salad oil
Try this recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
