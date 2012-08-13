Recipe of the Day: Royal Gin and Tonic

The 2012 Olympics ended with a bang this past weekend, in a closing ceremony that was a dizzying celebration of all things British, from Winston Churchill to the Spice Girls to Fatboy Slim.

So in honor of the Olympics (and a great host country), our recipe of the day is a quintessentially British drink, the gin and tonic.

We love this recipe because it’s a fresh twist on the British classic, but it’s still wonderfully simple to concoct. Mix the gin, tonic, and ice in a shaker, then pour in a chilled glass. Top with champagne and skewered lime wedges, and--voila!--you have a refreshing summer drink.

The gin and tonic became a staple among the British in India as a somewhat indulgent way to keep malaria at bay, thanks to the quinine in the tonic water. Tonic water alone wasn't very popular, but the ingenious addition of gin made the drink much more palatable. The Brits never looked back, and they now produce more than 45 million liters of gin every year.

Cheers!

Try this recipe: Royal Gin and Tonic