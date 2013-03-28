Recipe of the Day: Quinoa Pancakes

Have you tried quinoa? If not, challenge yourself to eat something new today. We think you'll be glad you did.

Quinoa is sweet and nutty flavored and has twice the protein of rice. It contains all of the nine amino acids our bodies need, but can’t make (It's a whole-grain). Oh, and did we mention that it's as easy to make as pasta?

Today's recipe, quinoa pancakes topped with salsa is delicious and can be on your table in 25 minutes.

First, boil water in a saucepan. Add quinoa, garlic, and salt. Simmer, covered (10 minutes). Uncover and cook 2 minutes longer until dry. Transfer to large bowl; cool. Preheat the oven to 350°. Stir egg whites, Parmesan, basil, and pepper into the quinoa.

In a nonstick skillet, heat 2 tsp oil over medium heat. Using 1/4-cup measure, make 4 quinoa pancakes; flatten. Cook until golden (2 minutes per side). Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining oil and quinoa. Bake pancakes 5 minutes until heated through. Serve on spinach, with salsa if desired.

For more ideas: Consider making quinoa for breakfast or serving it as the perfect side dish.

Ingredients: quinoa, garlic cloves, salt, egg whites, Parmesan cheese, dried basil, freshly ground pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, baby spinach, salsa (optional).

