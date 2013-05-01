Recipe of the Day: Quick Chicken Mole

You may be surprised by the combination of ingredients in this chicken recipe--it's not every day that you can use dark chocolate, tahini, and avocado in the same dish.

Rebecca Toback
May 01, 2013

You may be surprised by the combination of ingredients in this chicken recipe--it's not every day that you can use dark chocolate, tahini, and avocado in the same dish.

But this tasty meal combines the flavors perfectly and we bet you'll want to make it time and time again. The kids will love it too! Only 330 calories per serving, our spicy chicken mole is ready in about a half hour, and provides a great source of iron, fiber, and protein.

To lower the sodium, we recommend using ripe, fresh tomatoes instead of canned.

Ingredients: vegetable oil, onion, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, salt, black pepper, tomatoes, green chiles, dark chocolate, tahini, cilantro, rotisserie chicken, avocado.

Try this recipe: Quick Chicken Mole

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up