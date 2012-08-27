Recipe of the Day: Pumpernickel Toasts With Smoked Salmon and Lemon-Chive Cream

This delicious finger food combined the salty taste of smoked salmon with lemon zest and fiber-rich pumpernickel toast. Even better the "cream" isn't cream at all, but 2% Greek yogurt, which is one reason why this dish is only 119 calories per serving.

Theresa Tamkins
August 27, 2012

Easy to make, just stir yogurt, 2 tablespoons of fresh chives, a tablespoon of olive oil, and lemon zest together in a small bowl.

Divide the salmon among pumpernickel toasts; top each with about 1 and 1⁄2 teaspoons of the yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with remaining chives and serve. Total time: Just 10 minutes!

