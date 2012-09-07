Recipe of the Day: Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney

Fall is on its way, and this recipe is the perfect dish for shorter days and crisp nights. Fruit and pork make the perfect pair in this savory meal, and overall, it's low in saturated fat.

This meal is easy to make too, with just 15 minutes of prep time, and 45 minutes of cooking.

Ingredients: olive oil, boneless pork loin, kosher salt, pepper, reduced-sodium bacon, leeks, apples, fresh cranberries, honey, fresh rosemary, lemon juice

Calories: 291 per serving

Try this recipe: Pork Loin With Apple-Cranberry Chutney