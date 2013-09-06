Recipe of the Day: Pomegranate Sunrise

There's nothing like an ice pop for a cool, sweet treat. And, when that ice pop is as delicious and healthy as this Pomegranate Sunrise, it's even better.

This quick, four-ingredient recipe has no fat, and 114 slim calories. All you need is orange juice concentrate, pomegranate juice, water, and sugar.

Make a batch for the whole family, or just make a few. Either way, they'll be gone before you know it!

Ingredients: Sugar, water, pomegranate juice, orange juice concentrate.

Try this recipe: Pomegranate Sunrise

