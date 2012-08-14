Recipe of the Day: Pickled Ginger Cucumbers

Don't let the word "pickled" fool you--this recipe is quick and easy to make. With just 6 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of chilling, this tasty dish is ready to serve.

All you need is cucumbers, fresh ginger, pickled ginger, rice vinegar, sugar, salt, and pinch of crushed red pepper (if you so desire; you can skip this ingredient).

The ginger will settle the stomach, and the rice vinegar, crushed pepper, and salt gives the dish a sweet and tangy flavor.

If you want to serve other food with an Asian theme, serve up Asian Barbecued Pork to follow, and finish it off with a classic fortune cookie. If you want to go all out, you could even order personalized fortune cookies online.

Try this recipe: Pickled Ginger Cucumbers