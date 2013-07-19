Recipe of the Day: Penne With Spinach and Feta

We love this pasta salad because it tastes great whether it's served hot or cold. It's perfect for dinner on a hot summer night or at a picnic, so pack up your basket and make sure to include some of this mayo-free pasta salad.

This dish is made with cherry tomatoes and spinach, which provide iron and vitamin C.

And it's simple to make: Just heat the garlic, onions, tomatoes, and broth in a large nonstick skillet and slowly stir in spinach or arugula. Cook the pasta and toss with the tomato-spinach sauce. Garnish with cheese and seasonings; serve.

Ingredients: whole-wheat penne, olive oil, onion, garlic, pear or cherry tomatoes, fat-free less-sodium chicken broth, spinach, salt, pepper, feta cheese.

Try this recipe: Penne With Spinach and Feta

