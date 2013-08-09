Recipe of the Day: Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

This simple salad combines goat cheese, pears, and sliced almonds, and you get all of this delicious taste for only 126 calories per serving.

This recipe calls for store-bought, low-fat raspberry vinaigrette, but you can also make your own. Try our recipe for citrus vinaigrette, which uses fresh orange juice, fresh lemon juice, olive oil, low-sodium soy sauce, Dijon mustard, honey, and fresh ginger.

Ingredients: mesclun greens or mixed salad greens, Bartlett or Comice pears, goat cheese, low-fat raspberry vinaigrette, sliced almonds

Try this recipe: Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

Read more: