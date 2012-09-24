Recipe of the Day: Oven-Fried Chicken



Randy Mayor

Finally, a fried chicken recipe we can get behind. The blend of spices give this chicken dish a kick, but it's low in saturated fat (2.5 g per serving) thanks to low-fat buttermilk and removing the skin prior to cooking.

To give it a crispy coating, the chicken is first browned in a skillet (4 minutes per side) and then baked at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes. This gives it a crispy coating that locks in moisture.

Ingredients: low-fat buttermilk; egg whites; all-purpose flour; cornmeal; salt; black pepper; ground red pepper; chicken breast halves, skinned; chicken thighs, skinned; chicken drumsticks, skinned; canola oil; cooking spray

Calories: 450 calories

Try this recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken



