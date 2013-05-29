Recipe of the Day: No-Guilt Caesar Salad

The secret ingredient in this salad is silken tofu, which seriously cuts down on the high fat content of your traditional Caesar salad dressing, while still maintaining a delicious, creamy flavor. This recipe, created by celebrity chef Alton Brown, has only 146 calories and 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving.
The secret ingredient in this salad is silken tofu, which seriously cuts down on the high fat content of your traditional Caesar salad dressing, while still maintaining a delicious, creamy flavor. This recipe, created by celebrity chef Alton Brown, has only 146 calories and 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving.
It's easy to whip this classic salad together--if you have a blender to make the dressing you'll be finished in less than 5 minutes!
Ingredients: Parmesan, Dijon mustard, garlic, white-wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, silken tofu, salt, black pepper, olive oil, romaine lettuce hearts, croutons.
Try this recipe: No-Guilt Caesar Salad
Read more: