Recipe of the Day: No-Guilt Caesar Salad

The secret ingredient in this salad is silken tofu, which seriously cuts down on the high fat content of your traditional Caesar salad dressing, while still maintaining a delicious, creamy flavor. This recipe, created by celebrity chef Alton Brown, has only 146 calories and 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving.

It's easy to whip this classic salad together--if you have a blender to make the dressing you'll be finished in less than 5 minutes!

Ingredients: Parmesan, Dijon mustard, garlic, white-wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, silken tofu, salt, black pepper, olive oil, romaine lettuce hearts, croutons.

Try this recipe: No-Guilt Caesar Salad

