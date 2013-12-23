Recipe of the Day: Mini Raspberry Tarts

Your love affair with cheesecake doesn't have to derail your diet. This recipe for Mini Raspberry Tarts helps satisfy your craving for that sweet, full-fat flavor without all the extra calories.
Your love affair with cheesecake doesn't have to derail your diet. This recipe for Mini Raspberry Tarts helps satisfy your craving for that sweet, full-fat flavor without all the extra calories.
This easy recipe uses refrigerated sugar cookie dough for the crust, reduced-fat cream cheese to cut calories, and fresh raspberries for the sweet taste. Using a mini muffin pan cuts down on the serving size, so this treat is only 85 calories per serving.
These adorable, bite-sized treats would look great on any holiday buffet. Bake them as hostess gifts, or keep a batch at home. With a lighter alternative in your refrigerator, you'll find it easier to turn down some of those rich desserts at your next holiday party.
Ingredients: Refrigerated sugar cookie dough, 1/3 less-fat cream cheese, sugar, orange zest, vanilla extract, raspberries
Try this recipe: Mini Raspberry Tarts