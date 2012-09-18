Recipe of the Day: Margarita Chicken Wings

This recipe combines two party favorites: The classic chicken wing and the margarita. Yum! Perfect for your next gathering, these wings couldn't be easier to make. Although the salty-sweet margarita marinade contains tequila and triple sec, most of the alcohol bakes off, and you’re left with a delectable dish.

Theresa Tamkins
September 18, 2012

Just marinate the wings for at least 3 hours (or overnight, if you have time), and bake for 10 minutes at 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve with lime wedges.

Ingredients: 10 chicken wings, Margarita Marinade, lime wedges

Calories: 246


