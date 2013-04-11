Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Olive Grilled Chicken

Two types of olives--stuffed with pimientos and pitted kalamata--flavor this light and healthy lemon-olive grilled chicken.

We paired it with whole-wheat couscous to make it a filling and heart-healthy dinner, and add fiber. Looking to indulge in a glass of wine with dinner? Italian Chianti is a perfect fit for the meal, as it goes great with olives.

To make, prepare the grill by coating it with cooking spray. Cook 5 minutes per side or until the chicken is cooked through. Combine 1 teaspoon lemon rind with mustard; brush over chicken. Bring the chicken broth to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in the couscous. Remove from heat; cover, let stand 5 minutes.

In a bowl, combine remaining lemon rind, olives, and remaining ingredients. Stir couscous into olive mixture. Spoon onto 4 plates; top with chicken.

Ingredients: Chicken breast, lemon, honey mustard, low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat couscous, pimiento-stuffed olives, kalamata olives, fresh basil, olive oil, pepper.

