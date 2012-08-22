Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Five simple ingredients never tasted so good! This recipe combines fresh lemon juice with sugar to give it just enough citrus flavor without resulting in an overly-tart dessert. The recipe uses fat-free buttermilk mixed with whole milk to get a creamy texture, without all the added fat.
The recipe uses fat-free buttermilk mixed with whole milk to get a creamy texture, without all the added fat. It has 130 calories per serving, including 3.6 grams of fat and 93 mg of calcium.
This frozen treat is kid-friendly, and the hardest part is waiting the hour for it to freeze!
Try this recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream