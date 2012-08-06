Recipe of the Day: Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad



Quentin Bacon

We love this recipe because it seems like the epitome of summer goodness. Almost all the ingredients are in season right, and can be picked up at the local grocery store, farmer's market, or the garden.

Yes, it's a fruit salad, but it's so much more, containing no fewer than four superfruits: plums, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries (not to mention nectarines and yummy peaches.)

It also has a unique flavor thanks to lavender, a splash of lime juice, and mint leaves, plus a touch of sweetness from honey (or agave nectar, if you prefer). And only 119 calories per serving!

Try this recipe: Lavender-Scented Summer Fruit Salad