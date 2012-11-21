Recipe of the Day: It's Pumpkin Pie Day!



Getty

It's National Pumpkin Pie Day. Really, we didn't just make that up!

While we don't need a special day to celebrate pumpkin-based confections (isn't that what Thanksgiving is for?), we decided to honor the day with one of our favorite and slightly decadent pumpkin pie recipes: Pumpkin and Caramelized-Pecan Pie.

What could be better than combining two fabulous pies into one? We can't think of a thing. And although this is a sweet treat, it has a healthy side too. A slice of this pie delivers more than a day’s worth of vitamin A. Plus, it has a whole-wheat crust and contains 3 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: sugar; pecans; unsalted butter; deep-dish piecrust, preferably whole-wheat; fresh or canned pumpkin puree; whipping cream; egg; brown sugar; vanilla extract; ground cloves; ground cinnamon; nutmeg; ground ginger; salt

Try this recipe: Pumpkin and Caramelized-Pecan Pie