Recipe of the Day: Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots

This summer fruit recipe could work as a tasty breakfast or dessert--you choose! It's sweet, but also savory.

The Greek yogurt used as a base for the dish can be used as a healthy substitue for ice cream since it's low in calories and provides protein. This recipe has just over 300 calories with 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of saturated fat.

It's made with apricots, but you can also make it with peaches, nectarines, or a combination of the three.

Ingredients: almonds, honey, vanilla bean, apricots, Amaretto, low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt.

Try this recipe: Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots

