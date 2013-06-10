Recipe of the Day: Herbed-Grilled Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great snack or side dish. They're low-cal (only 60 calories!) and high in nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K. Grill them on the barbecue, a panini press, or right in your oven.

Rebecca Toback
June 10, 2013

Tomatoes are a great snack or side dish. They're low-cal (only 60 calories!) and high in nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K. Grill them on the barbecue, a panini press, or right in your oven.

This dish take about 20 minutes to make, but you can make a few at once and leave them in your fridge for healthy snacking all week.

Ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic clove, fresh basil, salt, pepper, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, fresh parsley.

Try this recipe: Herbed-Grilled Tomatoes

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up