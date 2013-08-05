Recipe of the Day: Grilled Watermelon, Mint, and Feta Salad

It may be August, but there's still plenty of time left to enjoy this mouth-watering summer salad.

If you haven't grilled watermelon before, this recipe is the perfect reason to start. All you have to do is char the watermelon on a grill for 2-3 minutes per side, which makes the fruit even more delicious (if that's possible!). Then just sprinkle with feta and mint, drizzle with olive oil and vinegar, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Voila! Your salad is served.

Want another way to enjoy the ingredients from this salad? Put them on a skewer for a fun summer treat.

Ingredients: watermelon, mint leaves, feta cheese, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sea salt, black pepper.

Try this recipe: Grilled Watermelon, Mint, and Feta Salad

