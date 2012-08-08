Recipe of the Day: Grilled Corn With Chipotle Butter

Corn on the cob tastes pretty darn good with just a bit of salt and butter (and not even that, if you have a sweet variety). But every once in a while we like to spice it up, and go for a more flavorful dish.

This recipe is perfect for entertaining, or even your very own backyard barbecue (or as a side dish with tasty tacos.)

Just add minced chipotle chilis to the butter, lime juice, salt, and black pepper, and heat in a saucepan for 30 seconds.

Brush the mixture on your corn and grill for 4 minutes, turning frequently. Top with crumbled queso fresco, and serve. Yum!

Try this recipe: Grilled Corn With Chipotle Butter