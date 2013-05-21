Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken With Speedy BBQ Sauce

It's grilling season, and this chicken recipe is the perfect choice for getting your grill in gear. Less than 200 calories per serving, this tasty meal is low carb, low in saturated fats, and uses only five ingredients.

Even better, it can be on your dinner table in 20 minutes. Pair it with one of our 10 Fresh Corn Recipes and you're in for a delectable dinner.

Ingredients: olive oil, red onion, green bell pepper, barbecue sauce, skinless, boneless chicken breasts, salt, freshly ground pepper.

Try this Recipe: Grilled Chicken With Speedy BBQ Sauce

