Recipe of the Day: Greek Salmon Burgers

Last month we told you how a Mediterranean diet can help you avoid cardiovascular problems and heart trouble. Today's recipe comes to you with a Mediterranean focus.

These Greek salmon burgers are a perfect week-night dinner option. They're easy to make and salmon is high in protein, full of vitamin D, and rich in heart-helping omega-3 fatty acids--a key component of the Mediterranean diet.

To up the ante, cook the burgers in olive oil.

To make these delicious burgers, pulse salmon, panko, and egg white in a food processor until the salmon is finely chopped. Form salmon into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper. Heat your grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (5-7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

We topped our salmon fillets with crumbled feta cheese and sliced cucumbers, perfect Mediterranean complements to a healthy meal.

Ingredients: Skinless salmon fillets, panko, egg white, kosher salt, ground pepper, cucumber slices, crumbled feta cheese, ciabatta rolls.

