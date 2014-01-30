Recipe of the Day: Golden Beets with Parsley Pesto and Fregola

Need an energy boost? You might want to consider adding beets to your diet. They're low in calories and high in natural sugars that—unlike the sugars found in sweets like chocolate—are released into your system gradually, keeping your energy levels consistent. As an added bonus, beets are a superfood rich in nutrients like iron, fiber, potassium, beta-carotene, and folic acid. This makes it one of the few vegetables that tastes sweet and is also good for you.

To get your fix, try this recipe for Golden Beets with Parsley Pesto and Fregola. The rich, earthy flavor of the beets is paired with fregola, a nutty-tasting pasta similar to couscous that's lightly toasted. Toss your ingredients with a delicious pesto sauce made of parsley, garlic, pistachios and grated Parmesan. Then, dig in. We're warning you now: It's highly unlikely that you'll have leftovers.

Ingredients: Golden beets, fregola, olive oil, garlic, salt, parsley, pistachios, Parmesan, salt, pepper

Try this recipe: Golden Beets with Parsley Pesto and Fregola