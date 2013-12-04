Recipe of the Day: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry

This 30-minute veggie-friendly meal makes a quick-and-easy weekday dinner: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry. Curry adds spice to the dish, and may even help curb inflammation. It's a great flavor for stir-fry, for instance, because it doesn't have as much sodium as other ingredients, like soy sauce.

Ashley Macha
December 04, 2013

The butternut squash is rich in antioxidants and complements the curry flavor in this less-than-300-calorie dish. You'll also get a boost of protein from the tofu and plenty of vitamin C and folate from broccolini.

Punch up the fiber by serving over brown rice instead of jasmine rice.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, onion, curry-style simmer sauce, milk, water, firm tofu, broccolini, jasmine rice.

Try this recipe: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry

