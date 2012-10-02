Recipe of the Day: Fresh Yogurt Cheese

Does the thought of making your own fresh cheese sounded interesting, but intimidating? (Not to mention time consuming.)

Well guess what? This recipe couldn't really be any easier. And the end result is a tasty, fresh cheese you can eat on its own or serve to guests. (Shhh, no need to tell them it's simpler than whipping up a box of packaged mac 'n cheese.)

This dish is called labneh, which is a middle eastern cheese made from strained yogurt (in this case reduced-fat Greek yogurt).

Just mix the yogurt with salt and place on a fine-mesh sieve lined with two layers of cheesecloth. Put it in the fridge for 12 hours and discard the liquid that drains away.

Roll the cheese into balls, drizzle with olive oil, top with oregano leaves, and serve as an appetizer. Or spread it on your bagel, making it a guilt-free substitute for cream cheese.

You are now officially a cheese maker!

Ingredients: Plain reduced-fat (2%) Greek yogurt, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, oregano leaves

Calories: 106

Try this recipe: Fresh Yogurt Cheese