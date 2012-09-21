Recipe of the Day: Fresh Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce



Credit: Randy Mayor; Jan Gautro

If you love to order this appetizer in restaurants, you'll be glad to hear that making your own spring rolls is easier than you think.

This dish will impress your friends, and partygoers always appreciate easy-to-eat finger foods. This recipe combines the flavors of lime and ginger with the crisp taste of fresh vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and cucumbers (plus it's low in saturated fat).

Ingredients:

Dipping Sauce: lime juice, fish sauce, chile paste with garlic, sugar, fresh ginger, garlic cloves

Spring Rolls: rice paper, lettuce leaves, broccoli sprouts or alfalfa sprouts, carrot, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, shrimp, fresh mint

Calories: 101 calories

Try this recipe: Fresh Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce