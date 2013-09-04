Recipe of the Day: Fresh Corn With Avocado, Scallions, and Spiced Scallops

We love avocados, and here's why: They're a superfood rich in nutrients and heart-healthy fats. (Plus it doesn't hurt that they taste great.)

But avocados are just one reason to try this 375-calorie dish, which delivers a respectable 8 grams of fiber as well as omega-3 fatty acids, thanks to the scallops.

To make this easy meal, sprinkle the scallops with salt, pepper, and cumin. Cook them in a nonstick skillet, turning once (about 3 minutes), and then transfer them to a plate. Add the corn, scallions, white wine, and cumin to the skillet; cook for about 2 minutes.

Toss the chopped avocados in lime juice, then combine all the ingredients and serve.

We guarantee this 30-minute dinner will be quickly added into your must-have dinner rotation!

Ingredients: avocado, lime juice, sea scallops, ground cumin, olive oil, corn, scallion, dry white wine, salt, pepper.

Try this recipe: Fresh Corn With Avocado, Scallions, and Spiced Scallops

