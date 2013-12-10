Recipe of the Day: Fish Tacos With Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema

Searching for the ultimate fish taco? You'll find the perfect combination of ingredients in this recipe for Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema. It includes protein-packed tilapia topped with a slaw made of healthy ingredients like carrots, a superfood that promotes glowing skin and improved vision; cabbage, which is packed with vitamin C and fiber; and cilantro, which may have anti-inflammatory benefits.

Together, these ingredients add spice and crunch. Add a dollop of spicy crema and a spritz of lime juice to give it even more flavor.

At less than 400 calories per serving, these tacos are sure to be a crowd favorite, whether you're dishing it up for your family or inviting guests for taco night.

Ingredients: Light sour cream, adobo sauce, jicama, red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, lime, olive oil, tilapia fillets, chili powder, paprika, cumin, corn tortillas, salt, pepper

Try this recipe: Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema