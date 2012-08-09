Recipe of the Day: Espresso Soy Milkshake



There's nothing better than an iced coffee on a hot day. Nothing, that is, except this tasty espresso soy milkshake.

It's got the caffeine boost to perk you up and chase away hot-day fatigue (thanks to instant espresso granules). Check. It's got healthy soy, which is so good for you. Check. And it's relatively low in fat and calories (290 calories, to be specific), thanks to the fat-free chocolate syrup and low-fat soy milk. Check.

Did we mention it's vegan friendly? It's enough to make you forget iced coffee exists! And if espresso isn't your thing, check out these other healthy milk shakes and smoothies.



Try this recipe: Espresso Soy Milkshake