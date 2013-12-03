Recipe of the Day: Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup

When it comes to beating the winter chill, there's only one thing better than a hot, comforting bowl of soup: A bowl of soup that's packed with superfoods.

This Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup, cuts down on fat, salt, and calories because it uses chicken broth as a base rather than cream. And you won't miss that full-fat cream because this soup has a wonderfully creamy texture from puréed carrots and sweet potatoes. Both are rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, which promotes healthy skin and vision.

This soup works well as a starter, but can easily be turned into a hearty and satisfying meal. Pair it with a whole grain baguette or whole grain crackers for extra fiber. You can also make it vegan-friendly by using vegetable broth instead of chicken.

Ingredients: shallots, sweet potato, carrots, ginger, curry powder, chicken broth, canola oil, salt

Try this recipe: Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup