Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Zucchini Rounds

These crunchy vegetarian appetizers are the perfect way to start a party. Three rounds (one serving) are only 86 calories, and the sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese provide a pop of flavor in every bite.

Each serving provides a bit of protein, a gram of fiber, about 25% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, about 10% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin B6, and small, but notable amounts of vitamins K and A.

Added bonus? They take just 10 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients: Zucchini, salt, pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh chives, extra-virgin olive oil.

Try this recipe: Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

