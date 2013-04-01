Recipe of the Day: Crunchy Lemon Chicken

We love panko, the Japanese breadcrumbs that deliver less sodium and more crunch than your typical store-bought crumbs.

Panko can be used to coat anything from avocados, to halibut, and in today's super delicious recipe it's used on lemony chicken breasts.

By using whole-wheat panko crumbs you'll add fiber and additional protein to this already low-calorie, tasty, and refreshing, meal.

With only four steps, we can guarantee you'll be talking about making this recipe again before you've finished clearing your plate.

Preheat the oven to 450ºF. Fit a wire rack into a rimmed baking sheet. In a bowl, mix yogurt, parsley, garlic, lemon zest and juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Transfer half to a dish, add chicken and turn to coat. Set aside remaining yogurt mixture. Combine panko, Parmesan and paprika. Dredge chicken in panko mixture. Transfer to rack in baking sheet. Mist chicken with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Stir cucumber and radishes into reserved yogurt mixture and serve with chicken.

Ingredients: low-fat yogurt, parsley leaves, garlic, lemon juice and zest, salt, pepper, skinless chicken breast halves, whole-wheat panko crumbs, Parmesan cheese, paprika, cucumber, radishes.

Try this Recipe: Crunchy Lemon Chicken

Read more: