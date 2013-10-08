Recipe of the Day: Creamy Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus and Rosemary

Spaghetti squash is one of those foods that make healthy eating seem easy. It’s nutrient dense—packed with vitamin C, folate, and potassium--as well as easy to cook and delicious. This veggie’s best feature, however, may be its versatility. The noodle-like texture makes this squash the perfect pasta stand-in, capable of winning over even the most die-hard carb lover.

Case in point? This creamy spaghetti squash with asparagus and rosemary.

Stirred with ricotta, this recipe looks awfully similar to your favorite creamy pasta dish. And while it may not be as decadent, there's no shortage of yumminess here. Garlic cloves, pine nuts, and fresh rosemary create a rich flavor profile that only tastes sinful. You’d never guess that each serving has less than 200 calories, as well as 8 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: spaghetti squash, asparagus, garlic cloves, part-skim ricotta cheese, pine nuts, olive oil, ground black pepper, rosemary

Try this recipe: Creamy Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus and Rosemary