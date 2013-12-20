Recipe of the Day: Cranberry-Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies

Do you need a tasty yet healthy Christmas cookie? We've got you covered, with a dessert option that doesn't deliver a lot of calories and fat.

Ashley Macha
December 20, 2013

These Cranberry-Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies have a delightful nutty crunch and provide ample nutritional benefits.

Antioxidant-packed cranberries and chocolate blend well with crunchy, omega-3-rich walnuts. You’ll also get a boost of fiber from oats and whole-wheat flour.

And, each cookie is just 75 calories. (Santa will appreciate that!)

Try this recipe: Cranberry-Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies

