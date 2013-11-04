Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Beef Stew

You don't need to be a great cook to whip up a Classic Beef Stew. It's a savory, comforting, and wholesome dish that's simple to put together. All you need is 20 minutes of prep work, plus five to six hours in a slow cooker to achieve that rich, full-bodied flavor.

This is the kind of recipe that's hard to mess up, since using larger or smaller portions won't hurt the dish. This meal contains plenty of superfoods including carrots, which are packed with vitamin A and antioxidants; tomatoes, an excellent source of vitamins A, C, K, folate, and potassium; and red potatoes, which have iron for energy, and protein and fiber to help you feel full.

The shiitake mushrooms give it added flavor, as does the beef, which is high in protein and nutrients like iron, zinc, and B vitamins.

This recipe serves 8, so unless you're cooking for a crowd, you're likely to have plenty of leftovers. Keep it in the fridge, and you'll be set for cozy, delicious meals for up to four days.

Ingredients: cornstarch, dried rosemary, trimmed beef stew meat, shallots, red potatoes carrots, celery, shiitake mushrooms, diced tomatoes, low-sodium chicken broth, fresh flat-leaf parsley

Try this recipe: Classic Beef Stew