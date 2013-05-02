Recipe of the Day: Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by making this 10-minute taco recipe that the whole family will love!

We're fans of low-fat Mexican meals because it's easy to maintain great taste and cut calories by using fresh ingredients like limes, black beans, avocados, and shrimp. Salsa verde also adds a spicy kick.

Two of these tacos supply 13 grams of fiber, more than half the daily recommended amount, and 30 grams of protein. Plus, you can whip up this dish in no time!

Try this recipe: Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

Read more: