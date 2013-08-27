Recipe of the Day: Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp

Celebrate Taco Tuesday the healthy way by losing the taco shell and opting for a salad instead.

This is a healthy Mexican dish that provides a whopping 9 grams of fiber and 21 grams of protein, and is a relatively modest 360 calories. (The avocado gives you a dose of healthy fats, too.)

It's a great lunch or dinner, and as an added bonus, it's also 30-minute meal--just 10 minutes of prep and 20 minutes of cook time.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, lemons, limes, fresh oregano, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper, Romaine lettuce, shrimp, corn tortillas, tomato, avocado, Cotija cheese.

Try this recipe: Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp

