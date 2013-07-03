Recipe of the Day: Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad

Did you know colorful fruits are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help fight both chronic disease and cancer?
Did you know colorful fruits are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help fight both chronic disease and cancer?
This berrylicious fruit salad contains a variety of fruit including blackberries, which are rich in vitamin C, blueberries, which offer a great source of vitamin K, and strawberries, which are considered are one of the best berries for women's hearts.
Ingredients: orange zest and juice, thinly sliced mint leaves, grapeseed or canola oil, poppy seeds, rice-wine vinegar, sea salt, pineapple, mango, apricots or peaches or plums, cherries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds.
Try this recipe: Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad
Read more: