Recipe of the Day: Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad

Did you know colorful fruits are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help fight both chronic disease and cancer?

This berrylicious fruit salad contains a variety of fruit including blackberries, which are rich in vitamin C, blueberries, which offer a great source of vitamin K, and strawberries, which are considered are one of the best berries for women's hearts.

Ingredients: orange zest and juice, thinly sliced mint leaves, grapeseed or canola oil, poppy seeds, rice-wine vinegar, sea salt, pineapple, mango, apricots or peaches or plums, cherries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds.

Try this recipe: Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad

