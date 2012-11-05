Recipe of the Day: Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Stew



Amy Kalyn Sims

With the weather getting cooler, now is the perfect time to whip up a hearty and satisfying stew. This one is particularly easy because it uses rotisserie chicken, as well as ingredients like canned beans, chicken stock, and stewed tomatoes that you may already have in the pantry.

And as an added bonus, this is also a gluten-free recipe.

Just heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan and then add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Toss in garlic and thyme, cook a bit more, and then add the beans, water, tomatoes, and broth and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Cook for 2 more minutes with the fresh spinach and chicken and voila!--you have hot and hearty lunch (or dinner). With a total prep time of 5 minutes and cook time of 13 minutes, this recipe could become an easy go-to favorite for weeknight meals.

Ingredients: olive oil; chopped onion; garlic; fresh thyme; cannellini beans or other white beans, canned plum tomatoes; fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth; baby spinach leaves; skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast; salt; black pepper

Try this recipe: Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Stew