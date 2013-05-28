Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Polenta with Roasted Vegetables

Love polenta? You should. This creamy, cornmeal-based food looks a bit like mashed potatoes and is available at most grocery stores. This recipe uses instant polenta, which is quick and easy to make.

Besides polenta, this dish boasts healthy veggies like zucchini and bell peppers, which both offer a great source of vitamin C (the bell peppers alone contain more than your daily recommended amount), as well as an abundance of vitamin B6, which is good for maintaining normal nerve function.

Whip up this low-carb, low-cholesterol 40-minute meal tonight!

Ingredients: eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini, low-sodium chicken broth, water, instant polenta, goat cheese, Parmesan cheese, basil leaves.

Try this recipe: Cheesy Polenta with Roasted Vegetables

