Recipe of the Day: Cheese and Olive-Stuffed Tomatoes

You only need five simple ingredients for this colorful tomato dish that you'll want to make over and over again. It's only 79 calories per serving, with 5 grams of fat. The secret? Low-fat feta cheese, which delivers delicious flavor with less saturated fat than other types of cheese.
If you're not a fan of olives, substitute in capers or even pine nuts. Capers will deliver a similar taste as olives, while pine nuts can add a tasty crunch. Make this dish for a light lunch or as a side for fish, steak, or chicken.
Ingredients: tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh flat-leaf parsley, fresh basil.
Try this recipe: Cheese and Olive-Stuffed Tomatoes
