Recipe of the Day: Caprese Bites

We love the classic combination of tomato and mozzarella whether it's in an appetizer or salad.

So we're big fans of these 25-calorie caprese bites, which make a great snack to keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day.

Cherry tomatoes are rich in potassium and vitamins (A, C, K and B6), and they'll help you stay hydrated since they're made up of 94.5% water. They're also a terrific party appetizer; with just four ingredients, these couldn't be easier to throw together.

Ingredients: cherry tomato, basil, mozzarella, olive oil.

