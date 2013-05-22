Recipe of the Day: Brown-Rice Bowl With Turkey

Rice bowls are popping up at Mexican restaurants, food trucks, and everywhere in between. That's because they deliver great flavors while cutting out the tortillas that normally add calories. Our version of the rice bowl has lean turkey, baby spinach, and scallions.

It's a filling and delicious meal with less than 500 calories and only 1.2 grams of saturated fat. Brown rice may help prevent type 2 diabetes and it contains fiber, which keeps you fuller longer. This recipe also uses sesame oil, one of the healthiest cooking oils, so if you haven't tried it yet, now's the perfect opportunity.

To spice up the dish, add in some hot sauce. It can boost metabolism and make the dish even more flavorful.

Ingredients: brown rice, salt, chicken broth, bone-in turkey breast, olive oil, pepper, soy sauce, baby spinach, scallions, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds.

Try this recipe: Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey

